Drake takes 41-17 road win against Marist

Ian Corwin threw a career-high four touchdown passes and Drake won for the first time this season beating Marist 41-17 on Saturday.

Corwin led Drake (1-3, 1-0 Pioneer League) on a six-play, 59-yard scoring drive on the Bulldogs' first possession. A 22-yard touchdown pass to Devin Cates gave Drake a lead that was never challenged.

Corwin threw a 32-yard TD pass to Shane Feller for a 13-0 lead after one quarter. Drew Lauer ran it in from four-yards out to extend the lead to 20-3. Then Jeran Proctor intercepted Austin Day and returned it 54 yards to the Marist 21-yard line 19 seconds before halftime. Corwin quickly cashed in with a 17-yard pass to Cates and a four-yard scoring toss to Matt Hartlieb.

Corwin finished 20-of-29 passing for 255 yards. Feller finished with six receptions and 102 yards and Lauer had 15 carries for 75 yards.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Day finished with 221 yards passing with a touchdown and interception for Marist (1-3, 1-1).