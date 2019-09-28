Leipzig finally beaten in Bundesliga, Bayern goes top

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and FC Bayern Munich in Paderborn, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. David Inderlied

Schalke ended Leipzig's unbeaten start to the season on Saturday with a 3-1 away win, and Bayern Munich capitalized by moving top of the Bundesliga as Robert Lewandowski scored again in a nervy 3-2 victory at bottom side Paderborn.

David Wagner's Schalke stretched its winning run to four games since a 3-0 loss at home to Bayern.

Leipzig winger Marcel Sabitzer struck the crossbar for the hosts and Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nübel made a stunning double-save to deny Emil Forsberg, then Sabitzer, before Salif Sané headed the visitors into a 29th-minute lead.

Amine Harit made it 2-0 with a penalty kick in the 43rd, awarded by referee Manuel Gräfe after video consultation when the Schalke forward went down under Amadou Haidara's challenge. Rabbi Matondo sealed the visitors' win in the 59th, when he became only the third Welsh player to score in the league.

Forsberg pulled one back in the 84th but it was too little, too late for the home side.

LEWANDOWSKI SCORES AGAIN

Lewandowski's Bundesliga-record 10th goal from the opening six games was enough for Bayern to edge a surprisingly difficult game at Paderborn.

Bayern forward Philippe Coutinho set up Serge Gnabry to open the scoring in the 15th and made it 2-0 himself in the 55th.

But Paderborn did not give up and Kai Pröger pulled one back in the 68th, only for Lewandowski to continue his scoring run 11 minutes later, when he became the first Bayern player to score in the opening six Bundesliga games of a season.

Jamilu Collins scored in the 84th to set up an exciting finale but Bayern held on to move top, a point ahead of Leipzig, Schalke, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen won 3-0 at Augsburg, Gladbach beat Hoffenheim 3-0, and Wolfsburg held on for a 1-0 win at Mainz.

Borussia Dortmund hosts Werder Bremen later.

