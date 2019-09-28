Windred part of 4-way tie for lead in Asia-Pacific Amateur

Blake Windred of Australia ended a rough back nine Saturday with a 5-foot birdie to salvage a 2-over 74 and join a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

Ren Yonezawa of Japan had the lead until missing a short par putt on the par-5 18th. He shot a 73.

They were at 8-under 208, along with Yung-Hua Liu of Taiwan and Yuto Katsuragawa of Japan, who each shot 69 at Sheshan International. In the previous 10 editions of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, there had never been a tie after 54 holes. Now there are four sharing the lead, with plenty more poised to win the tournament and earn exemptions to the Masters and British Open.

Six others were within three of the lead.