Montoya scores 3 tries, Argentina beats Tonga 28-12 at RWC

Hooker Julian Montoya led the way with a hat trick of tries as Argentina beat Tonga 28-12 on Saturday to keep its Rugby World Cup hopes alive.

Tonga trailed 28-0 but hit back with two fine tries from fullback Telusa Veainu, who looked sharp on his return from a nagging foot injury.

Argentina lost its opening game to France. So Mario Ledesma's lineup needed this bonus-point win ahead of next weekend's game against Pool C leader England, the 2003 champion which has already beaten Tonga and the United States.

This was a comfortable win, but the way Tonga got back into the game and pushed hard for a third try late on might concern Ledesma.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

His team changes included dropping mainstay flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez and handing Benjamin Urdapilleta his first start since June 2013.

Montoya had scored a try as a replacement in the 23-21 loss to France, and took his tournament tally to four after replacing former captain Agustin Creevy in the starting XV.

These might prove the easiest he'll get, such was Tonga's poor defending early on.

Santiago Carreras was also a new pick on the left wing, and the 21-year-old got his first international try in a one-sided first half where Tonga woke up late on with a well-taken try from Veainu.

Flanker Tomas Lavanini prevented a second Tonga try on the half-time buzzer, barging winger David Halaifonua out of bounds in the left corner. The try was ruled out, although there were questions over the tackle.

After the break, the pace of the contest dropped at a humid 22,000-capacity Hanazono Rugby Stadium.

Argentine scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli had a try ruled out in the 52nd minute for a knock-on, following a referral to the television match official.

Tonga improved, and Veainu did well to squeeze into the right corner for a try confirmed after a review.