Underdogs Colón and Del Valle reach Copa Sudamericana final

Luis Miguel Rodriguez of Argentina's Colon scores his side's first goal from the penalty spot during a second leg Copa Sudamericana semifinal soccer match against Brazil's Atletico Mineiro at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. AP Photo

Underdogs Colón of Argentina and Independiente del Valle of Ecuador will play the Copa Sudamericana final Nov. 9 in Asunción.

The Argentinians reached the decider of the second-most prestigious South American club tournament after beating Brazil's Atlético Mineiro 4-3 on penalties.

Regular time in Belo Horizonte ended in a 2-1 victory for the Brazilian hosts, the same score of a week earlier in favor of the tiny Argentinian side from Santa Fé.

Del Valle advanced Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in Quito with Brazilian favorites Corinthians. The Ecuadorians won their away match in Sao Paulo 2-0.

Both clubs will play for their first South American trophy.

The winner of the Copa Sudamericana will take a spot in next year's prestigious Copa Libertadores.