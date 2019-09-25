Asia-Pacific Amateur returns to Royal Melbourne in 2020

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will return to Royal Melbourne in 2020 for the second time.

Tournament organizers announced Thursday that the event will be held from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020. When it was held at Royal Melbourne in 2014, it was won by Australian Antonio Murdaca.

The Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters Tournament and the R&A, who run the tournament, made the announcement from Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China, during the first round of the 2019 event.

The champion receives an invitation to compete in the Masters and the British Open, while the runner-up gets a place in final qualifying for British Open.