Minnesota United earns first MLS playoff spot

Osvaldo Alonso and Hassani Dotson each scored late in the second half and Minnesota United beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Wednesday night to earn a playoff spot for the first time in club history.

Alonso tied it in the 70th, and Dotson put Minnesota (15-10-7) ahead in the 90th.

Botond Barath scored for Kansas City (10-15-7) in the seventh minute.

NEW YORK CITY FC 4, ATLANTA UNITED 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexandru Mitrita scored three times in a 20-minute span in the first half in New York City's victory over Atlanta.

Mitrita scored in the 14th, 23rd and 34th minutes. Heber added a goal for NYCFC (17-5-10) in the 87th.

Gonzalo Pity Martinez scored for Atlanta (17-12-3) in the 53rd.