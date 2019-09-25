Twins beat Tigers 5-1, clinch at least a tie for division

Minnesota Twins pitcher Randy Dobnak throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. AP Photo

Randy Dobnak allowed one hit in six sparkling innings, and Luis Arraez and Eddie Rosario homered to lead Minnesota to a 5-1 win over Detroit that put the Twins on the cusp of an AL Central title Wednesday night.

With the victory, Minnesota clinched at least a tie for the division — and the Twins had a chance to wrap up the title outright if Cleveland lost to the Chicago White Sox later Wednesday.

Dobnak (2-1) allowed no scoring after an unearned run in the first. Arraez hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Drew VerHagen (4-3), who had combined with Daniel Norris to shut out the Twins until then. Nelson Cruz added an RBI single in the eighth, and Rosario's two-run shot that inning made it 5-1.

Minnesota (98-60) is on the verge of winning its first AL Central title since 2010 and has its highest victory total since the 1970 team also won 98 games. The Tigers (46-111) are assured of baseball's worst record and the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Miguel Cabrera lumbered around from first to score the game's first run on Jeimer Candelario's double. The 36-year-old Cabrera, playing for the first time since Friday, was able to slide home just ahead of the relay. Cabrera had reached on an error by shortstop Jorge Polanco.

Daniel Norris went three innings for the Tigers, allowing two hits and striking out five. VerHagen relieved him and pitched 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: RP Sam Dyson is out for the season after having shoulder surgery Tuesday. ... C Mitch Garver (right hip) played for the first time since Sunday and struck out four times. ... 3B Marwin Gonzalez (oblique tightness) missed a second straight game.

UP NEXT

Twins: Minnesota had not yet announced a starter for Thursday's series finale at Detroit.

Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (1-12) takes the mound in Detroit's home finale.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister