Mets face off against the Marlins in division matchup

Miami Marlins (55-102, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (82-75, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Robert Dugger (0-3, 4.45 ERA) Mets: Jacob deGrom (10-8, 2.51 ERA)

LINE: Mets -391; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York will host Miami in a meeting of division foes.

The Mets are 36-35 against teams from the NL East. The New York offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .319.

The Marlins have gone 22-49 against division opponents. Miami's team on-base percentage of .298 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the team with an OBP of .344. The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Paul Sewald earned his first victory and Michael Conforto went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for New York. Adam Conley took his 10th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 171 hits and is batting .285. Conforto is 6-for-31 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 54 extra base hits and has 83 RBIs. Austin Dean is 10-for-31 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).