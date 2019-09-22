New York faces off against Toronto in division matchup

Toronto Blue Jays (63-92, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (101-55, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (5-9, 4.93 ERA) Yankees: Luis Severino (0-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -315; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL East opponents New York and Toronto will square off on Sunday.

The Yankees are 53-20 against the rest of their division. The New York offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the league. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .328.

The Blue Jays are 29-40 in division games. The Toronto offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .276. The Yankees won the last meeting 7-2. James Paxton notched his 15th victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for New York. T.J. Zeuch registered his first loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 63 extra base hits and is batting .285. Aaron Judge is 8-for-29 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 131 hits and is batting .233. Cavan Biggio is 17-for-39 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .276 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Gleyber Torres: (knee), Edwin Encarnacion: (oblique), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum), Gary Sanchez: (groin).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Tim Mayza: (ucl), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Devon Travis: (knee), Bo Bichette: (concussion).