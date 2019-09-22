Tampa Bay hosts Boston in division matchup

Boston Red Sox (80-74, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (92-63, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 6.19 ERA) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (11-4, 3.78 ERA)

LINE: Rays -176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will host Boston in a meeting of division rivals.

The Rays are 40-29 against AL East teams. Tampa Bay has slugged .431 this season. Johnny Davis leads the team with a mark of 3.000.

The Red Sox have gone 33-38 against division opponents. Boston's team on-base percentage of .335 is fifth in the league. Mookie Betts leads the club with an OBP of .383. The Rays won the last meeting 5-4. Diego Castillo earned his fifth victory and Nate Lowe went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Josh A. Smith took his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 151 hits and is batting .278. Austin Meadows is 11-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 85 extra base hits and has 112 RBIs. Christian Vazquez is 7-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: (thumb), Sam Travis: (head), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).