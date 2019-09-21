Lewerke’s 3 TDs lead Michigan State over Northwestern 31-10

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) runs the ball as Northwestern defensive lineman Eku Leota (53) tries to tackle him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. AP Photo

Brian Lewerke had three touchdown passes, Elijah Collins added a rushing TD and Michigan State bounced back from a stunning loss a week ago for a 31-10 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.

Lewerke completed 18 of 31 passes for 228 yards, Collins had 76 yards rushing on 17 carries and tight end Matt Seybert had two TD receptions as the Spartans (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak against the Wildcats (1-2, 0-1).

Michigan State lost 10-7 to Arizona State last week after an apparent game-tying field goal was negated by penalty.

"We talked about last week, refocusing and getting back down to business, and that's what we did," said linebacker Joe Bachie, who had 13 solo tackles and an interception.

The win was the 110th for coach Mark Dantonio at Michigan State, which makes him the winningest coach in program history. Dantonio, who had been tied with Duffy Daugherty, is 110-52 in 13 seasons.

"I think those are things you sit back at a later date and say, 'OK, did this, did that,'" Dantonio said. "It's not an individual thing. There's just so many people working toward it."

Northwestern had its eight-game winning streak in Big Ten regular-season games snapped. The Wildcats had won 15 of 16 regular-season conference games.

Quarterback Hunter Johnson completed 15 of 26 passes for 88 yards with an interception before being pulled in the fourth quarter.

Running back Drake Anderson had 86 yards rushing on 16 carries with a touchdown.

"Really disappointed in the outcome," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "Like I told the guys in the locker room, I've had my nose bloodied before.

"Right now, offensively it's chicken-or-egg. Is it confidence or execution? Which one comes first? It's gotta be a combination of both."

The turning point came with just under two minutes left in the first half.

Trailing 7-3, Northwestern faced a third-and-20 from its own 48. Instead of playing it safe and punting to make Michigan State go the length of the field, Johnson forced a throw and was intercepted by Josiah Scott at the MSU 38.

The Spartans then put together an 11-play, 62-yard drive — capped by an 11-yard TD pass from Lewerke to Cody White — for a 14-3 halftime lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: The Spartans bounced back with a dominating performance. The defense contained the rushing game and repeatedly forced the struggling Northwestern offense into obvious passing situations.

Northwestern: To have any chance at repeating as Big Ten West champs, the offense must get turned around - and quickly. Johnson continues to struggle with consistency and a very conservative game plan by the coaches isn't helping him.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Host Indiana on Saturday.

Northwestern: At No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday.

