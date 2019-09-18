Saban: Top Alabama recruit Antonio Alfano ‘basically quit’

Alabama coach Nick Saban says top recruit Antonio Alfano "basically quit."

Saban says the defensive end for the second-ranked Crimson Tide stopped coming to class and the football building. He says Alabama tried to set up counseling for him and that it remains available but "until he responds you just have to assume the guy quit."

Alfano's father, Frankie, posted on Twitter on Friday that his son's grandmother was "very ill and is still fighting on life support." He said Antonio had not attended classes or practices.

The 247Sports composite rankings rated the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Alfano as the nation's No. 5 overall recruit and top defensive end.

It's unclear if Alfano intends to transfer, though Frankie Alfano posted that he had asked to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Saban says he doesn't "really know much about that."