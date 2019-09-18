Rangers look to break 4-game slide against Astros

Texas Rangers (74-78, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (99-53, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (4-0, 4.34 ERA) Astros: Gerrit Cole (17-5, 2.62 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Astros are 48-18 against the rest of their division. Houston leads the American League in hitting with a .276 batting average, Michael Brantley leads the club with an average of .319.

The Rangers are 32-40 against AL West Division teams. Texas has slugged .429 this season. Danny Santana leads the club with a .533 slugging percentage, including 53 extra-base hits and 25 home runs. The Astros won the last meeting 4-1. Justin Verlander recorded his 19th victory and Yordan Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Lance Lynn registered his 11th loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 74 extra base hits and is slugging .583. Alvarez has 13 hits and is batting .382 over the last 10 games for Houston.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 153 hits and has 67 RBIs. Rougned Odor is 12-for-38 with four doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .309 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal), Jeff Mathis: (back).