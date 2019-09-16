Ray expected to start for Arizona against Miami

Miami Marlins (52-97, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (76-74, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (5-8, 4.97 ERA) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (12-8, 4.30 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Starlin Castro and the Marlins will take on the Diamondbacks Monday.

The Diamondbacks are 37-35 on their home turf. Arizona has slugged .437 this season. Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .590.

The Marlins have gone 23-48 away from home. Miami has slugged .367, last in the league. Garrett Cooper leads the club with a .446 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 34 home runs and is slugging .522. Marte is 11-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 155 hits and has 78 RBIs. Isan Diaz is 5-for-35 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .175 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .225 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).