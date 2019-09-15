Mariners host White Sox, look to build on Hernandez’s strong outing

Chicago White Sox (65-83, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (61-88, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (10-12, 4.69 ERA) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-1, 4.43 ERA)

LINE: Mariners -128; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Felix Hernandez. Hernandez threw seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with four strikeouts against Chicago.

The Mariners are 32-42 in home games. Seattle is averaging 4.6 RBIs per game this season. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.

The White Sox are 30-44 on the road. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .360. The Mariners won the last meeting 2-1. Matt Magill earned his fifth victory and Shed Long went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Alex Colome took his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 47 extra base hits and is batting .215. Dee Gordon has nine hits and is batting .300 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .515. Eloy Jimenez is 11-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .206 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .284 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).