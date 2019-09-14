Missouri scores in all phases in 50-0 victory over SEMO

Missouri running back Larry Rountree III runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southeast Missouri State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. AP Photo

Larry Rountree III had two touchdown runs for Missouri, and the Tigers scored on offense, defense and special teams in the first quarter and cruised to a 50-0 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night.

Missouri (2-1) opened a 27-0 first quarter by scoring every which way. Rountree rushed for a 3-yard touchdown, Kelly Bryant floated a 3-yard TD pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, Cale Garrett returned an interception 27 yards for a score and Richaud Floyd took a punt 71 yards to the end zone.

"Excited the way we started the game tonight —got to score on offense, score on defense, score in the kicking game," Missouri coach Barry Odom said. "That's always helpful. Again, our defense played with good urgency, made things happen and got off the field on third downs."

Rountree finished with 142 yards rushing on 18 carries to help the Tigers pile up a 501-94 edge in total yards. Bryant completed 15 of 20 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown. Jalen Knox caught two passes for 104 yards.

Missouri extended the lead to 37-0 at halftime and 47-0 after three quarters.

"Our formula for success is not getting caught up in the score but treating it like it's 0-0," Garrett said.

Tyler Badie carried seven times for 73 yards and a touchdown. Tucker McCann converted field goals of 52, 44 and 42 yards.

Daniel Santacaterina was 7-of-22 passing for 45 yards for the Redhawks (1-2). Jake Reynolds had a serious workout with 14 punts.

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: After a rocky season opener against Wyoming, the defense has dominated the last two opponents. The Tigers yielded only 171 yards to West Virginia and 94 yards to SEMO. This also marked the second straight week Missouri scored a defensive touchdown.

Southeast Missouri State: The Redhawks, who entered the game ranked 20th in the Football Championship Subdivision coaches' poll, dropped to 1-24 against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers open Southeastern Conference play at home Saturday against South Carolina. Missouri is in the middle of a five-game homestand.

Southeast Missouri: After stepping up in class to face FBS Missouri, the Redhawks host Division II-member West Virginia State on Saturday.