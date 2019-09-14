Serbia coach Djordjevic resigning after poor World Cup

Serbia's Vasilije Micic in action during the FIBA Basketball World Cup match between Serbia and the United States at the Dongguan Basketball Center, Dongguan, China, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 Kim Kyung-Hoon

Serbia basketball coach Sasha Djordjevic says he's resigning after his team — among the favorites to win the basketball World Cup — settled for fifth place.

Djordjevic broke the news after Serbia beat the Czech Republic 90-81 on Saturday to win the game that decided fifth and sixth place.

Djordjevic says "I've already told the players I think it's time to leave. That's it. I want to resign now. ... I'm leaving in a moment when we unfortunately didn't manage our goal."

Serbia has won silver medals in the last three major international tournaments under Djordjevic, including the Rio de Janeiro Olympics three years ago.

But Serbia failed in the World Cup, not only to win, but to book a place in next year's Tokyo Olympics. Serbia will have to win an Olympic qualifying tournament next summer to advance.