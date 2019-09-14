Milwaukee takes on St. Louis in division play

Milwaukee Brewers (78-69, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (83-64, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jordan Lyles (10-8, 4.38 ERA) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (10-7, 2.99 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -196; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals St. Louis and Milwaukee will play on Saturday.

The Cardinals are 41-26 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.79. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 2.99 ERA.

The Brewers have gone 37-31 against division opponents. Milwaukee has hit 228 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Christian Yelich leads the club with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats. The Cardinals won the last meeting 10-0. Adam Wainwright earned his 12th victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs for St. Louis. Adrian Houser took his sixth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 142 hits and has 89 RBIs. Kolten Wong has 11 hits and is batting .282 over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 97 RBIs and is batting .329. Yasmani Grandal is 12-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .256 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .231 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee), Manny Pina: (head).