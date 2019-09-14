Basabe’s single leads Visalia to 4-2 win over Lake Elsinore

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Alejandro Basabe hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 4-2 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday.

The single by Basabe, part of a two-run inning, gave the Rawhide a 3-2 lead before Max Murphy hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Visalia took a 2-0 lead after an RBI double and an RBI single by Basabe. Lake Elsinore answered in the next half-inning when Gabriel Arias hit a two-run home run.

Jose Cuas (2-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Henry Henry (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Xavier Edwards doubled and singled twice for the Storm.