Navarro hits walk-off single, Monterrey beats Monclova 5-4

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Yamaico Navarro hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Sultanes de Monterrey topped the Acereros del Norte 5-4 on Monday.

Tony Campana scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Sultanes tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh when Victor Mendoza hit a solo home run.

Reliever Wirfin Obispo (7-5) went one scoreless inning, striking out two to get the win. Carlos Bustamante (1-4) allowed one run and got one out in the Mexican League game.

Campana doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Jose Vargas homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Acereros.