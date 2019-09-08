Bryant leads Brooklyn to 2-1 win over Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Garrison Bryant pitched six scoreless innings, leading the Brooklyn Cyclones over the Lowell Spinners in a 2-1 win on Sunday.

Bryant struck out one and walked three while allowing one hit.

After seven scoreless innings, Brooklyn got on the board in the top of the eighth when Jose Peroza and Antoine Duplantis hit sacrifice flies.

In the bottom of the ninth, Lowell saw its comeback attempt come up short after Nicholas Northcut hit an RBI single, scoring Luke Bandy to get within one.

Jared Biddy (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Tom Windle (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.