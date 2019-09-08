Red Sox host the Yankees in division matchup

New York Yankees (93-50, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-66, third in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (10-8, 4.42 ERA) Red Sox: Rick Porcello (12-11, 5.64 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: AL East rivals Boston and New York will face off on Sunday.

The Red Sox are 32-32 against AL East teams. The Boston offense has compiled a .273 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with an average of .314.

The Yankees are 49-17 against teams from the AL East. New York has slugged .488, good for second in the American League. Gary Sanchez leads the club with a .542 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 34 home runs. The Yankees won the last meeting 5-1. J.A. Happ earned his 12th victory and Edwin Encarnacion went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for New York. Ryan Weber took his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 107 RBIs and is batting .314. Mookie Betts has 16 hits and is batting .372 over the last 10 games for Boston.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 90 RBIs and is batting .328. Sanchez is 8-for-26 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.31 ERA

Yankees: 7-3, .235 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), CC Sabathia: (knee), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ben Heller: (elbow), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Gio Urshela: (groin), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).