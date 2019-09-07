Akers helps Florida St. hold off ULM in overtime

Florida State's Tre'Shaun Harrison, left, is tackled by Louisiana-Monroe's Keilos Swinney in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Tallahassee Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)v

Cam Akers had a program-record 36 carries, the final one a 4-yard touchdown, as Florida State defeated Louisiana Monroe 45-44 in overtime on Saturday.

Caleb Evans had a 5-yard touchdown run just moments later but the Warhawks’ Jacob Meeks missed the extra-point attempt.

Akers, a junior tailback, ran for a career-high 193 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns. He also had a 44-yard TD reception for Florida State (1-1).

James Blackman completed 30 of 40 passes for 282 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Seminoles.

ULM (1-1) had four touchdowns and a field goal on its final six drives of regulation to force overtime.

Evans completed 23 of 38 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Johnson ran 26 times for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Blackman had a pair of first-half touchdown passes as Florida State had scored on its first three drives and led 24-7 at the half.