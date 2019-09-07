Slumping Phillies look to end 3-game slide against Mets

Philadelphia Phillies (72-68, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (72-68, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Drew Smyly (3-6, 6.66 ERA) Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-12, 3.28 ERA)

LINE: Mets -163; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 35-32 against the rest of their division. New York has slugged .439 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .591 slugging percentage, including 74 extra-base hits and 45 home runs.

The Phillies are 28-31 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has slugged .427 this season. J.T. Realmuto leads the team with a .500 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 23 home runs. The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Edwin Diaz notched his second victory and Michael Conforto went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Mike Morin registered his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 74 extra base hits and is batting .267. Jeff McNeil is 9-for-39 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 100 RBIs and is batting .254. Realmuto is 12-for-38 with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Phillies: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jed Lowrie: (knee).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Bryce Harper: (hand).