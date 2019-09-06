US Open Glance: Williams, Andreescu to play for the title

Serena Williams, of the United States, chases down a shot from Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

Serena Williams gets another chance to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title when she faces 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu, who is trying to become the first Canadian woman to win one. The eighth-seeded Williams has reached three major finals since having a baby but lost them all. Two were at Wimbledon and the other last year at the U.S. Open against Naomi Osaka, which quickly devolved after Williams argued with chair umpire Carlos Ramos about a warning over receiving coaching signals. If she wins this championship, 20 years after she won her first of six titles at Flushing Meadows, the 37-year-old Williams would equal Margaret Court's record for most Grand Slam titles. A year after losing in U.S. Open qualifying, Andreescu is the first teenager in the U.S. Open final since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009. She won her first two career titles this year at Indian Wells and Toronto, the latter when Williams had to stop playing in the final because of back spasms. Andreescu is 33-4 this season.

SATURDAY'S FORECAST

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mostly sunny High of 77 degrees (25 C).

FRIDAY'S WEATHER

Showers. High of 68 degrees (20 C).

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Men's semifinals: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat No. 24 Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1; No. 5 Daniil Medvedev beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

27, 1 — Number of Grand Slam finals, including the 2019 U.S. Open, reached by Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Deep inside of me, I understand that what I've done these four weeks is amazing." — Daniil Medvedev, who has gone 20-2 and reached four finals at his past four hard-court tournaments.