Thomas, Diaz lift Visalia over San Jose 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Alek Thomas doubled and singled, also stealing a base as the Visalia Rawhide topped the San Jose Giants 5-3 on Thursday.

Eduardo Diaz homered and singled for Visalia.

Down 3-1 in the third, San Jose cut into the lead when David Villar hit an RBI single, driving in Kyle McPherson.

The Rawhide extended their lead in the sixth inning when Diaz hit a solo home run.

The Rawhide tacked on another run in the ninth when Jose Herrera hit an RBI single, driving in Yoel Yanqui.

Visalia left-hander Bryan Valdez (3-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Frisbee (9-9) took the loss in the California League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings.