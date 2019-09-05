Holder’s home run leads Trenton over Reading in 10 innings

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Kyle Holder hit a solo home run in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Trenton Thunder to a 3-0 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday.

Later in the inning, Trenton added insurance runs when Brian Navarreto hit an RBI double and then scored on an error.

Trevor Lane (6-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Addison Russ (5-7) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Fightin Phils were held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Thunder's staff recorded their 17th shutout of the year.