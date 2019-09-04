Negrin leads Yucatan to 7-0 win over Oaxaca

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Yoanner Negrin allowed just one hit over seven innings, leading the Leones de Yucatan over the Guerreros de Oaxaca in a 7-0 win on Wednesday.

Negrin (14-7) struck out eight and walked two to pick up the win.

In the top of the first, Yucatan took the lead on a single by Art Charles that scored Alex Liddi. The Leones then added three runs in both the third and ninth innings. In the third, Leo Heras hit a two-run home run and Sebastian Valle hit a solo home run, while Liddi hit a two-run single in the ninth.

Ryan Kussmaul (3-1) went seven innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Guerreros were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Leones' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

With the win, Yucatan improved to 6-2 against Oaxaca this season.