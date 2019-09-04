Indians face the White Sox following Clevinger’s strong performance

Chicago White Sox (61-77, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (80-59, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (9-11, 4.48 ERA) Indians: Shane Bieber (12-7, 3.27 ERA)

LINE: Indians -294; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Mike Clevinger. Clevinger threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts against Chicago.

The Indians are 40-22 against AL Central teams. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.74. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.27 ERA.

The White Sox are 29-29 against opponents from the AL Central. Chicago is hitting a collective .254 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .328. The White Sox won the last meeting 6-5. Evan Marshall recorded his fourth victory and Eloy Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for Chicago. Carlos Carrasco registered his seventh loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 63 extra base hits and is batting .297. Franmil Reyes is 13-for-34 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 28 home runs and has 103 RBIs. Jimenez is 14-for-41 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

White Sox: 2-8, .241 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Jason Kipnis: (hand), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).