Halliburton named Mountain West defensive player of week

Wyoming senior strong safety Alijah Halliburton has been named the Mountain West Conference defensive player of the week.

It is the first league defensive Player of the week award for Halliburton.

Halliburton led Wyoming in tackles with an amazing 17 total tackles versus Missouri on way to a 37-31 home victory over the SEC member school. Among his 17 total tackles were 13 solo stops.

Halliburton also recovered a fumble and returned it 79 yards to set up a Wyoming field goal as the first half ended, giving Wyoming a 27-17 halftime lead.

It was one of three Missouri turnovers forced by the Wyoming defense.