Valentino leads Brooklyn to 4-1 win over Staten Island

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Frank Valentino struck out nine over 5 1/3 innings, leading the Brooklyn Cyclones over the Staten Island Yankees in a 4-1 win on Monday.

Valentino (2-4) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one run and one hit.

Brooklyn got on the board first in the third inning when Wilmer Reyes hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Luke Ritter.

Staten Island answered in the top of the next frame when Josh Smith scored on a groundout to get within two.

The Cyclones tacked on another run in the fourth when Brett Baty scored on a groundout.

Alex Mejias (2-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked two.