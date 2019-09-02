Sports
Herbert, Young lift Reno over Salt Lake 7-1
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Lucas Herbert tripled and doubled, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Reno Aces beat the Salt Lake Bees 7-1 on Monday.
Andy Young homered and singled with two runs for Reno.
Salt Lake tied the game 1-1 in the sixth after Kaleb Cowart hit an RBI single, scoring Jo Adell.
Reno answered in the next half-inning, scoring four runs to take the lead. Carlos Asuaje hit a two-run double en route to the four-run lead.
The Aces later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Matt Szczur hit an RBI double, while Juniel Querecuto hit an RBI single in the ninth.
Bryan Menendez (1-0) got the win in relief while Alex Klonowski (1-9) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
