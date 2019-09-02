Snyder’s homer leads Cedar Rapids to 9-3 win over Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Gabe Snyder hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 9-3 win over the Beloit Snappers on Monday.

The home run by Snyder scored Chris Williams and Tyler Webb to give the Kernels a 5-1 lead.

The Kernels later added three runs in the sixth and one in the ninth. In the sixth, Spencer Steer drove in two runs and Anthony Prato drove in one, while Snyder scored on a groundout in the ninth.

J.T. Perez (3-2) got the win in relief while Beloit starter Bryce Nightengale (1-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Snappers, Joseph Pena tripled and singled.

With the win, Cedar Rapids improved to 12-4 against Beloit this season.