Jones leads Clinton to 5-2 win over Peoria

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Thomas Jones hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 5-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Monday.

The home run by Jones scored Christopher Torres to give the LumberKings a 2-1 lead.

The LumberKings later added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Torres hit an RBI single, while Jones got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Evan Edwards in the sixth.

Elkin Alcala (3-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, five-hit relief while Peoria starter Parker Kelly (3-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

In the losing effort, Peoria got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits. Imeldo Diaz singled three times.

Clinton improved to 15-3 against Peoria this season.