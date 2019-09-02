Pham, Rays top Orioles 5-4 in 10 for 5th straight win

Tampa Bay Rays' Tommy Pham lines a walkoff RBI-single off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Dillon Tate during the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rays' Joey Wendle scored. AP Photo

Tommy Pham hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their fifth straight game, beating the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 Monday.

The Rays held their narrow lead atop the AL wild-card race. At 81-58, Tampa Bay is 23 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2010 season.

Pham's third hit of the game came off Dillon Tate (0-1) after Joey Wendle walked with one out and moved up on a grounder. He also had a two-run double.

Colin Poche (4-4) pitched one inning for the win.

Austin Meadows' 25th homer, a two-run drive off Asher Wojciechowski, put the Rays up 2-0 in the third. Pham's double made it 4-0 in the fifth.

Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough was sailing along with a 4-0 lead when Hanser Alberto led off the sixth with a home run. Alberto's 11th homer opened a four-run inning in which Yarbrough gave up five hits and needed 35 pitches to get through.

Mark Trumbo drove in two of the runs with a two-out double, marking his first RBIs since Aug. 15, 2018. Trumbo was playing for the first time this season after being out with a knee injury.

Yarbrough, who had a 6-0 record and a 1.75 ERA over his preceding 13 appearances, gave up four runs on nine hits with four strikeouts.

TRAINER'S ROM

Orioles: Trumbo went 1 for 4 in his first major league game since Aug. 19, 2018.

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (strained right forearm) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings in his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Durham. . . . RHP Yonny Chirinos, out since Aug. 5 with right middle-finger inflammation, remains "a long way away" from returning, according to manager Kevin Cash. . . . OF Kevin Kiermaier was given the day off.

UP NEXT

The threat of Hurricane Dorian caused Wednesday's scheduled game to be moved up to Tuesday as part of a doubleheader, only the Rays' third twinbill in 22 seasons at Tropicana Field. RHP Trevor Richards will pitch the first game for Tampa Bay.