Deichmann’s single leads Midland to 11-6 win over Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Greg Deichmann hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to an 11-6 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Monday.
The single by Deichmann came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the RockHounds a 7-5 lead. Later in the inning, Collin Theroux hit a three-run home run.
Wandisson Charles (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Springfield starter Johan Oviedo (7-8) took the loss in the Texas League game.
Julio Rodriguez homered and singled twice for the Cardinals. Rayder Ascanio homered and singled, driving home three runs.
With the win, Midland improved to 10-3 against Springfield this season.
