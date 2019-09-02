Sports
Unroe’s triple leads Mississippi to 3-2 win over Chattanooga
PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Riley Unroe hit a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 3-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Monday.
The triple by Unroe scored Ryan Casteel to give the Braves a 3-1 lead.
In the top of the ninth, Chattanooga cut into the deficit on a double by Yonathan Mendoza that scored Michael Beltre.
Thomas Burrows (1-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jesse Stallings (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.
