Unroe’s triple leads Mississippi to 3-2 win over Chattanooga

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Riley Unroe hit a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 3-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Monday.

The triple by Unroe scored Ryan Casteel to give the Braves a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Chattanooga cut into the deficit on a double by Yonathan Mendoza that scored Michael Beltre.

Thomas Burrows (1-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jesse Stallings (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.