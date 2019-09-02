Sturgeon hits walk-off homer in 10th, Pawtucket beats Lehigh Valley 5-4

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Cole Sturgeon hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Pawtucket Red Sox beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4 on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Red Sox and a three-game winning streak for the IronPigs.

The Red Sox scored one run in the eighth before Lehigh Valley took a 4-3 lead in the 10th when Raul Rivas hit an RBI single, scoring Rob Brantly.

Sturgeon homered three times and singled, driving in four runs and scoring three in the win.

Domingo Tapia (5-4) got the win in relief while Josh Tols (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

The IronPigs squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.