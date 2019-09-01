Fuller’s homer leads State College to 11-1 win over Williamsport

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Terry Fuller hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the State College Spikes to an 11-1 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Sunday.

The home run by Fuller scored David Vinsky to give the Spikes a 2-0 lead.

State College later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run eighth, when Vinsky hit a two-run single to help finish off the blowout.

Hector Villalobos (4-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Williamsport starter Junior Tejada (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

State College improved to 9-4 against Williamsport this season.