Rocchio, Bracho lead Mahoning Valley to 11-1 win over West Virginia

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Brayan Rocchio hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Aaron Bracho hit a two-run home run and scored two runs as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers topped the West Virginia Black Bears 11-1 on Sunday.

The home run by Rocchio scored Joab Gonzalez to give the Scrappers a 2-0 lead.

The Black Bears cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when William Matthiessen hit an RBI single, scoring Cory Wood.

The Scrappers punctuated the blowout with four runs in the sixth and five in the seventh. In the sixth, Julian Escobedo scored on a wild pitch, while Bracho hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Matt Waldron (3-0) got the win in relief while West Virginia starter J.C. Flowers (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.