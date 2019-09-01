Giants take on the Padres in division play

San Diego Padres (63-72, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (66-69, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Eric Lauer (7-8, 4.48 ERA) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (9-10, 3.38 ERA)

LINE: Giants -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals San Francisco and San Diego will play on Sunday.

The Giants are 34-32 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has a collective batting average of .243 this season, led by Evan Longoria with an average of .266.

The Padres have gone 27-30 against division opponents. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .306, led by Manny Machado with a mark of .334. The Padres won the last meeting 4-1. Craig Stammen recorded his seventh victory and Wil Myers went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Tony Watson took his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 19 home runs and is slugging .448. Longoria has 14 hits and is batting .378 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 31 home runs and is batting .226. Machado is 8-for-30 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by one run

Padres: 4-6, .203 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Giants Injuries: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).