Mariners hit the road against the Rangers in division play

Seattle Mariners (57-80, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (67-70, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (5-9, 5.36 ERA) Rangers: Brett Martin (1-2, 4.56 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: AL West rivals Texas and Seattle will square off on Sunday.

The Rangers are 32-35 against AL West opponents. Texas is hitting a collective batting average of .246 this season, led by Danny Santana with an average of .289.

The Mariners have gone 24-41 against division opponents. Seattle has slugged .436 this season. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a .465 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 19 home runs. The Rangers won the last meeting 3-2. Emmanuel Clase secured his second victory and Elvis Andrus went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Texas. Matt Magill took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Rangers with 51 extra base hits and is slugging .554. Willie Calhoun is 9-for-39 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 28 home runs and has 70 RBIs. Kyle Seager is 10-for-35 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .193 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Brandon Brennan: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).