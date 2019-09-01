Chicago hosts Milwaukee in division play

Milwaukee Brewers (69-66, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (73-62, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (2-2, 4.34 ERA) Cubs: Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.25 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Chicago and Milwaukee will play on Sunday.

The Cubs are 30-25 against NL Central teams. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.10. Kyle Hendricks leads the team with a 3.47 ERA.

The Brewers have gone 33-29 against division opponents. Milwaukee has hit 210 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 41, averaging one every 11.2 at-bats. The Brewers won the last meeting 2-0. Junior Guerra secured his eighth victory and Manny Pina went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Milwaukee. Cole Hamels registered his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Cubs with 32 home runs and has 73 RBIs. Nicholas Castellanos is 13-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 151 hits and is batting .328. Eric Thames is 8-for-27 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Derek Holland: (wrist), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Jeremy Jeffress: (hip), Adrian Houser: (hip), Mike Moustakas: (wrist), Keston Hiura: (hamstring).