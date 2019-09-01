Verlander scheduled to start for Astros at Blue Jays

Houston Astros (88-49, first in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (55-82, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (16-5, 2.69 ERA) Blue Jays: Wilmer Font (3-3, 4.35 ERA)

LINE: Astros -295; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Bregman and the Astros will take on the Blue Jays Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 27-41 on their home turf. Toronto ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .238 batting average. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with an average of .280.

The Astros are 37-32 on the road. Houston has hit 230 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Alex Bregman leads the team with 32, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-4. Clay Buchholz secured his first victory and Cavan Biggio went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Framber Valdez took his seventh loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 23 home runs and is batting .234. Bo Bichette is 16-for-46 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 165 hits and has 80 RBIs. Robinson Chirinos is 8-for-25 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Astros: 7-3, .299 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder), Carlos Correa: (back).