Garcia’s homer leads Memphis to 3-1 win over Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Adolis Garcia hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 3-1 win over the Iowa Cubs on Saturday.

The home run by Garcia scored John Nogowski to give the Redbirds a 2-0 lead.

After Memphis added a run in the seventh on a single by Jose Martinez, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Robel Garcia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Albert Almora.

Roel Ramirez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Iowa starter Tyson Miller (3-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.