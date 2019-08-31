Yajure leads Trenton to 2-0 win over Reading

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Miguel Yajure allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Trenton Thunder over the Reading Fightin Phils in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Yajure (1-0) struck out five and walked one to pick up the win.

Trenton scored its runs when Francisco Arcia and Hoy Jun Park hit RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings.

Julian Garcia (2-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

The Fightin Phils were held off the scoreboard for the 11th time this season, while the Thunder's staff recorded their 16th shutout of the year.