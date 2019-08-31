Russo tosses 4 TDs as Temple routs Bucknell 56-12

Anthony Russo passed for 409 yards and four touchdowns and Temple breezed to a 56-12 victory over Bucknell on Saturday in a season opener for both teams.

Russo, who finished 32-of-41 passing, completed 23 of 31 attempts with three TDs in the first half as the Owls opened up a 35-9 lead at intermission. Russo led the Owls on a 12-play, 75-yard drive on their first possession, capped by an 8-yard scoring strike to Jadan Blue. Jager Gardner added TD runs of 11 and 1 yards on Temple's next two possessions for a 21-0 first-quarter lead. Russo made it four straight TD drives when he hooked up with Isaiah Wright for a 12-yard score and a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Bucknell got on the scoreboard for first-year coach Dave Cecchini when Gavin Pringle picked off a Russo pass and returned it 36 yards for a TD and Ethan Torres hit the first of his two field goals to cut the deficit to 28-9. But Russo answered with a 51-yard scoring strike to Re'mahn Davis with 1:02 left in the first half and the Owls coasted from there. Backup QB Todd Centeio completed 4 of 5 passes for 98 yards, including an 89-yard scoring strike to Travon Williams in the fourth quarter.

Temple piled up 695 yards of offense, while holding Bucknell to 211 yards. The Bison rushed 26 times for just 21 yards. Brandon Sanders had nine catches for 115 yards for Bucknell.

Bucknell leads the all-time series 21-17-8 and the two schools played every season from 1927-1970 in the battle for The Old Shoe.