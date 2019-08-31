Bengals keep injured WR A.J. Green on active roster

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor, left, meets with quarterback Jake Dolegala (7) during the second half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. AP Photo

The Bengals kept injured receiver A.J. Green on the active roster, hoping he can return from ankle surgery during the first half of the season.

Green hurt his left ankle during the first training camp practice. The Bengals chose not to put him on an injury list Saturday while making roster reductions, allowing him to return whenever he's fully healed. Coach Zac Taylor said Green is making progress and could be cleared to return sometime during the first half of the season.

Cincinnati put cornerback Darqueze Dennard on an injury list that will sideline him for at least six weeks. He had arthroscopic knee surgery in March and missed the preseason.