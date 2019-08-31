Cubs’ Rizzo returns after missing 4 games with tight back

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has returned to the lineup after missing the past four games because of a tight back.

He was batting cleanup Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. He took batting practice Friday and texted manager Joe Maddon the next morning saying he was ready. Maddon says Rizzo felt good after a lot of swings, calling that a "big litmus test."

Rizzo also missed four games in May with a back ailment, although the team says that was in a different part of his back.

The three-time All-Star was hitting .290 with 25 homers and 82 RBIs entering the game. He hadn't played since last Saturday when he left in the fifth inning against Washington.